B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

