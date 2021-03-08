B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a report released on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

NYSE GPS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The Gap has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

