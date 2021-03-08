B. Riley Weighs in on Saul Centers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

