BaaSid Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,809.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $73,809.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.