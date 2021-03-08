Badger DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $360.87 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $48.20 or 0.00094638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $360.87 million and $55.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00460625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,739 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

