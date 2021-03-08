Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.95

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.95 and last traded at C$43.60, with a volume of 16216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.73.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

