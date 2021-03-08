Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $329.13 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $47.40 or 0.00091822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $329.13 million and approximately $201.63 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00456106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00075945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457129 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.