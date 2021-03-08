Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 5.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 7,538,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,518,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

