Bally’s Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bally’s stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

