Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Up 8.5%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $64.64. 564,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 394,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALY. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

