Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.19

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 3228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

