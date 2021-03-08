BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.32

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

In related news, insider John Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $683,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,396 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

