Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 692,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 399,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.