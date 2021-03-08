Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Down 6.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 38,967,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 30,405,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

