Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.35 by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.35 ($3.94) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.91 ($3.43).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

