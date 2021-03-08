Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading Down 6%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 2,298,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,623,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

