Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,373 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of Bancolombia worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

CIB stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

