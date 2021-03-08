Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $294.76 million and $194.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.38 or 0.00027630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

