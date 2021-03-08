Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.43

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Bank First alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.