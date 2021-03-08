Bank of America Lowers Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) to Neutral

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Avast has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

