Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.95. 462,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 57,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

