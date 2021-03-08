Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.18

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.18 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 2414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

