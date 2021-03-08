Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $66,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.36 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

