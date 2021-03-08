Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Cousins Properties worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

