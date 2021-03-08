Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Southwest Gas worth $60,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX opened at $69.28 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.