Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 347.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $63,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

