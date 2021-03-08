Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $63,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

