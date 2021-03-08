Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $61,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,313,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

CM opened at $96.83 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

