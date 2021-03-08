Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of MGIC Investment worth $64,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

