Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 253,166 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Avantor worth $64,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avantor by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

