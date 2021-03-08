Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,218 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Kornit Digital worth $62,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $101.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.