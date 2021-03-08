Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,755 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $59,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 60.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

