Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,936,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

