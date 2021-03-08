Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IWB opened at $217.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

