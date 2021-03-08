Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.50% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $60,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

