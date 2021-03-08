Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.52 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Unum Group worth $60,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Unum Group by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.