Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.69 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $60,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:ELS opened at $59.86 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.