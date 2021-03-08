Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.26 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.70% of Palomar worth $61,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $32,173,000. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.