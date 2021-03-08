Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.26 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.70% of Palomar worth $61,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,173,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,343,000. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in Palomar by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

