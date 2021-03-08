Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.47 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Old National Bancorp worth $61,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

