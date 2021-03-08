Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.67 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $62,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162,622 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $46,395,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $362.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

