Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.81 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of HealthEquity worth $62,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

