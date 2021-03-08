Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.19 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $64,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 863.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,727 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.