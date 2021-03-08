Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.19 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $64,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

