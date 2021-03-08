Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.74 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Regency Centers worth $64,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

