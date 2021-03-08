Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Avantor worth $64,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

AVTR stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

