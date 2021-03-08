Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.46% of Columbia Banking System worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

