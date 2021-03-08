Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.15% of LTC Properties worth $63,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE:LTC opened at $42.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

