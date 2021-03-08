Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.15% of LTC Properties worth $63,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $42.16 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

