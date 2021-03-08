Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Unum Group worth $60,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.79 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

